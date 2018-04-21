Convocation celebrates success:

By Kipper Sinclair:

On April 15, Amarillo College held the 2018 Honors Convocation to recognize students for their academic achievements. A crowd filled the Amarillo Civic Center auditorium as certificates for academic excellence, academic honor societies, outstanding major awards and other special recognitions were given.

Accomplishment and giving back to the community were the main themes of the event. “Continue to learn and seek out information on subjects you don’t understand,” said Joshua McCormack; the president of AC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the national two-year college Honors society; as he gave a welcoming address.

The main speaker at the event was AC’s 2018 distinguished alumnus, James Farren. Farren graduated from Tascosa High School in 1966, was a U.S. Army veteran and was also an officer of the Canyon Police Department. After he graduated from Texas Tech University, magna cum laude, he then received his Tech law degree. Farren has held many major positions from assistant U.S. attorney to an assistant 47th district attorney. In 1994, he won the election to become a Randall County criminal district attorney.

“Much of my success, I attribute to Amarillo College. They taught me that even with limited ability and limited talent, they taught me we all need to do more with our lives than just make a living,” Farren said.

There was a strong sense of accomplishment in the air as the students received their awards. “It was eye-opening. I didn’t realize that I was doing well enough for others to take notice,” said Christopher Key, recipient of the Jerome C. McDonough award for excellence in audio, video and broadcasting.

A reception to celebrate the honored students immediately followed the ceremony.

The list of students receiving awards is quite extensive.

Here is a list of the Special Awards:

All-USA Academic

Team Award:

Taylor J. Gray

Adrian M. Miller

Artle J. Lynn

Engineering Award:

Adam K. Greenwood

Hinkson Memorial Campus Outstanding Student Award:

Maygan O. Serrano

Jerome C. McDonough Mass Communication Award:

Christopher M. Key

Lucille King Lynn

English Award:

Autumn T. Smith

Moore County Campus Outstanding Student Award:

Dominique J. Talamantes