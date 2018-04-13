Rebooting Roseanne:

By Joel Beanes

After 20 years of absence, one of the most iconic TV sitcoms of America has returned to the television sets for one more season.

The hit television show, “Roseanne,” started airing on the ABC network in October 1988 and ended in May 1997 after nine great seasons, making the audience think that that was the end of the show.

On March 27, 2018. Roseanne returned to the network of ABC for another season-opening.

The new season comes with the original cast that includes Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Connor, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Michael Fishman as D.J., Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Lecy Goranson as Becky and Sarah Chalke, who played the role of Becky and now is playing the role of Andrea in the new series.

Three new characters were added to the cast, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, son of Darlene Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, daughter of Darlene Conner and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, daughter of D.J.

When the trailer for the new series aired, I had a few doubts about the reboot. Especially after the final episode of the original series when Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) said that Dan Connor (John Goodman) had died. I was wondering how were they going to bring him back to the show.

Also, toward the end of the original show, the Conners were millionaires but the trailer for the new series said they were going to bring everything back as they were from the original set. That got me a little worried.

The night of the premiere finally came and so the moment of truth. The intro of the show was like the original, just refreshed.

This time, the show was more of a sitcom than a story of someone’s life, but the first episode was not what I was expecting.

I hope they stay away from the political issues and pursue storylines more related to family situations and comedy. Other than that, it was great.