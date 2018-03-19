Video by Drew Fitch.
The wildfire happened in the evening on Sunday, March 18 between SW 9th Ave. and Highway Loop 335. About 400 acres were burned but there were no reports of injuries or structural damage.
Amazing visuals!
Glad The Ranger got something online about the fire. It reminds me of the Ranger editor several years ago (Madelyn Bankhead Vieth?) getting some photos of a fire near Bushland, I believe.