Beware of dating ghosts:

By Stevi Breshears:

Today’s dating scene isn’t what it used to be. More and more people are meeting each other online and texting has become a main mode of communication.

In a world so focused on communication and transparency, how is it so easy to disappear?

“Ghosting” is a new and rather unfair dating trend. It can happen at any time, but mostly before a relationship officially begins. After a few dates, one of the people involved completely disappears – hence the term “ghosting.”

This person doesn’t respond to texts or calls, leaving the other party confused, disappointed and wondering where they went wrong.

If you haven’t been in this position, congratulations. If you have been, I’m sorry. I’m right there with you, and I’m here to tell you: it is most definitely not your fault.

If the person you were talking to couldn’t find the decency to let you know why they suddenly lost interest, they’re not worth your time anyway.

Which brings me to my next point: communicate your feelings. It really sucks to be left in the dark, wondering what you said or did to make the other person so angry that they would just leave.

It could so easily be fixed with a simple phone call or text. You don’t even have to be a totally decent person and say it to my face. I would prefer a text over complete silence for the rest of my life.

So, if you’ve been talking to someone for a while now and you’re just not feeling it, let them know. Literally, that’s all you have to say. Don’t be a jerk.