Scholarship season opens:

By Juan Rodriguez:

Students attending AC, or planning to attend, are strongly recommended to apply for an AC Foundation scholarship. Students may receive a financial package if qualified and the scholarship will help provide for students’ academic futures.

Scholarships are given to students in all areas of study at AC and are also available for students graduating from AC and continuing on at a university. Last year, more than 2,000 students applied and the number continues to grow each semester.

According to organizers, the goal is that every person attending AC has an opportunity to get a scholarship and a college education.

“Amarillo College Foundation exists solely to support all AC students and the student programs that are available,” Tracy Dougherty, co-executive director, said. “We would love to see more students applying for scholarships.”

Applications are available online, but there are requirements that students will need to meet in order to qualify for the scholarship. Requirements include a minimum 2.0 GPA as well as being enrolled in a minimum of six hours per semester.

The deadline to submit the scholarship application is Oct. 1 of each year, however the applications received early gain priority. Scholarships are available for numerous programs at the college, including disability services.

The Foundation currently administers more than 650 scholarship funds to students and assists with more than 1,800 students annually with college expenses. The typical award amount ranges from $800 dollars to $5,000 dollars annually with over $1,000,000 in scholarship money administered each year.

Taylor Gray is a past scholarship recipient who has received numerous achievements, such as National Honors, with the assistance of the AC Foundation.

The form is available at www.actx.edu/foundation/scholarship_app/ and completion of the online form is required. The staff at the AC Foundation are available and welcome all students or school counselors to stop by with any questions they may have.

The Foundation recommends that students apply as early as possible so that the first round of awards are given by the preferred deadline, which is March 1.