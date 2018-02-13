Restaurants for romance:

By Josh Ballard:

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and like many partners out there I had absolutely no idea what to do for a fun date idea. Then it dawned on me, food. Everybody loves food. So here are some restaurants around town that might have your heart burning, in a good way.

Let’s talk fish, specifically served fresh from “Young Sushi Rocks!” as they dish out shrimp, salmon and sauces wrapped in little bundles of joy that burst in your mouth. For those of you who like sushi, I would definitely recommend this place. If you don’t think like sushi then don’t fret, “Young Sushi Rocks!” has other Thai delicacies you can enjoy. “Young Sushi Rocks!” is located at 202 SW 10th Ave.

Couples on a budget can go and enjoy a variety from Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen menu. Every dish is wonderful and you will not be disappointed with anything no matter what you decide to munch on. They have tons of entrees for under $10 and a chocolaty homemade fudge cake to end on a sweet note. They just added a new bourbon-glazed pork chop that is to die for, will take your taste buds on a journey in its juices. Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is located right off I-40 and Western.

Lastly, you could always cook at home. There’s nothing like getting a little flour on your flower. Cooking together can be a great bonding experience, and a surprising one for your partner once they find out you can’t cook. Good news for you other bad cooks out there, just following a recipe really works. There are plenty of ideas on the good ole internet. The worst case scenario, you both suck at cooking and settle for fast-food, cheap, timely and a great story to tell your kids when you take them out to McDonald’s for the fifth time that week.