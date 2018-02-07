Free concert for students and community:

By Christian Garcia:

On Feb. 9, the Amarillo College Creative Arts Community and FM90 will host a free student appreciation concert with musical guests, The Deltaz.

Admission for this event is free, the concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall Theater on the Washington Street Campus.

The Deltaz do in fact, have a history with AC and have performed in past years for the Panhandle PBS concert events, Yellow City Sounds Live and the Yellow City Music Festival.

Stevi Breshears, a general studies major, was able to see The Deltaz in concert during the duo’s last visit to Amarillo. “I interviewed them for ‘The Ranger’ for a class assignment and I really enjoyed it. They were really cool and nice people,” Breshears said. “As far as AC and FM90 goes, I think they have a really good relationship with both. I’m definitely going to this concert. I asked off from work specifically for it,” she added.

“In the past, the band has come in on the day of a show to perform acoustically and to do an interview live on the radio,” Brian Frank, PBS content producer, said.

Before the concert, audience members will have a chance to learn more about student organizations and academic opportunities within the Creative Arts Community, activities and information stations will be set up in the Common Lobby of the Concert Hall Theater. FM90 will also be doing live remote broadcasts from the lobby and distributing bumper stickers and T-shirts.

“The goal of this event is to welcome students back to campus while offering them a chance to learn more about the many opportunities in the Creative Arts Community,” Jill Gibson, associate dean of liberal arts, said.

The event is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted to help offset the cost of scholarships and training for the Matney Mass Media Program and AC Student Media.