Palace Coffee opens at last

By Allison Ricenbaw

After months of anticipation, students and staff at Amarillo College’s Washington Street Campus can now get their caffeine fix on campus.

Construction of the new coffee shop was originally expected to be completed before the fall of 2017 semester began. Due to conflicts, construction did not being until Nov. 15, 2017. On Feb. 1, the award-winning Palace Coffee shop finally opened the doors of its fourth location. The shop is located in the College Union Building or CUB, where the Badger Den was located.

Krystal and Patrick Burns, the owners of Palace Coffee, said they were excited to be able to team up with AC and create a space that is unique, while still capturing the same atmosphere as the other locations.

“We really want to create an atmosphere where everyone is comfortable coming to study, or have meetings or hang out. We want to create pockets where all three of those things can happen at the same time,” Krystal Burns said.

The AC location will have the exact same menu as the other locations, including $1 in-house coffee, a seasonal menu, teas and pastries.

“We did not want this location to be a watered-down Palace. We wanted it to be a full-scale Palace location,” Patrick Burns said. “We will serve everything that we serve in all of our other locations, which is a very extensive menu. You can get a straight espresso or cold brew coffee. We have regular black drip coffee. We’ll have pour-over coffee available as well as all the lattes.”

Students said they are happy about this addition to the campus and ready to see how this local business thrives.

“I am super excited that AC is bringing in a local establishment to our campus. I wish they would bring in more local eateries to our campus. I feel that the students and faculty would benefit from having an on campus eatery/coffee shop,” Tiffany VanBuren, an education major and Kids College instructor, said.

Andrea Herrera, a nursing major, said she’s excited to be able to save time by not having to go across town to get Starbucks in the mornings before class.

The Burns said their idea is for the shop to be a hub that brings the local community onto the campus and for it to be a place where students can go and feel welcome. The new location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.