Dive into dystopian novel that defies expectations:

By Josh Ballard:

The young adult novel “Divergent” by Veronica Roth is an action-filled read that not only provides entertainment, but also presents real world issues in society.

Roth spins the world of “Divergent” in an interesting tale told by Beatrice Prior, a sixteen-year-old who lives in post-apocalyptic Chicago.

Beatrice lives in a divided world where everyone is put into factions that represent their personality. Beatrice is born into Abnegation, the selfless and lives alongside four other factions: Amity, the peaceful; Candor, the honest; Dauntless, the brave; and Erudite, the intellectuals.

Roth fills “Divergent” with action, mystery and romance fairly well. If you’ve ever read “The Hunger Games,” it’s similar. Although it isn’t the most spectacular thing I’ve read, you’ve got to give it props.

It quickly goes from “Oh this is probably another high school angst novel” to “Viva la révolution.”

The trilogy gets better as the books progress. One thing I recommend about this series is that if you start it, finish it.

Roth could have improved “Divergent” by avoiding the romance cliché of many similar novels, however the twists and cliffhangers throughout the book are truly great and offer enough reasons to give it a read.