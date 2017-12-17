Spy sequel has humor, intrigue:

By Josh Ballard:

Matthew Vaughn creates a hell of a sequel to “Kingsman: The Secret Service” with “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”– an action packed spy adventure that sprinkles humor in all the right places. Imagine a James Bond movie with hints of Austin Powers.

The action scenes are exquisitely filmed and the movie is fast-paced, but just fast enough that it doesn’t leave you with the feeling of “What just happened?” all while making you laugh hysterically.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” presents another villain, Poppy Adams, an international drug lord of the largest drug cartel obsessed with the 50s.

This time instead of wanting to kill billions of people like the last Kingsman villain, Poppy just wants to hold millions hostage and it’s once again up to the Kingsman to stop her.

Overall, this movie is a blast to watch. It takes the saving the world scenario and sprinkles humor throughout the film.

From the serious spy shenanigans to Elton John doing a flying side kick, this movie leaves watchers with a good feeling of money well spent.

Matthew Vaughn has managed to create a sequel that meets the standards of the first movie. Now I eagerly await to see what he comes up with in the third and final installment in this spy fiasco that is the “Kingsman.”