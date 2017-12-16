A movie yule definitely love:

By Donovan Ortiz:

“Elf” is a movie yule want to watch during the holidays. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film gives an excellent example of how good old holiday cheer turns the meanest people into believers of Christmas spirit.

This colorful and happy film is nothing without the comedic genius of Will Ferrell, who plays an overgrown elf.

Ferrell, who has appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” gives the viewers a taste of his art in this holiday film. We see Ferrell in a green suit with yellow tights that clearly make him a standout with his group of elves and fellow humans as he prances around.

The story begins when a baby at an orphanage stows away into Santa’s bag and eventually ends up at the North Pole. The elves take him in and name him Buddy, where he is raised by Papa elf (Bob Newhart).

After realizing how different he is from the other elves, he eventually learns the truth of what he is and sets out to find his real father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan). Upon learning that his father is on the naughty list, Buddy will do everything in his power to bring Christmas spirit to not only his father but to the rest of New York City.

The film also has an appearance by Zooey Deschanel, who plays Jovie as Buddy’s love interest. We get to hear her beautiful singing voice in a moment she shares with Buddy singing “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

“The Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage, as Miles Finch, also makes an appearance as a children’s book author who is no elf by any means.

The movie portrays Ferrell as clueless and often dumbfounded, which can be frustrating but comes with laughs not only for adults but for children as well. Throughout the movie, memorable quotes help establish Buddy as a pure-hearted person who sees good in everything.

The film was released Nov. 7, 2003, and came in at No. 2 during its release week. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie grossed $173 million worldwide.

This is one holiday film that will keep the audiences laughing. It has become a holiday classic over time and is a must-watch for the whole family. The movie is rated PG and is available on Amazon Video.