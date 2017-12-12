AC brightens up for the holidays:

By Keegan Ried:
There’s nothing quite like a little holiday competition to get everyone excited this time of year. The AC faculty and staff have come together to decorate doors and trees not only to win prizes, but to spread joy and cheer throughout the campus. The department doors and trees will be judged and the champions will win great prizes such as a highly-coveted trophy and breakfast with the college president.
1st Place
Dental Hygiene
Tree of Dental Wonder
They won a delicious breakfast with Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart.
2nd Place
Advocacy & Resource Center
Tree of Alice in Wonderland
They won a pizza and dessert lunch.
3rd Place
Nuclear medicine, Radiography, and Sonography program.
Tree of medicine
They each won a $5 Palace Coffee gift card
Check out all the holiday spirit at the Washington Street Campus, here:
