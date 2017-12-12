AC brightens up for the holidays:

By Keegan Ried:

There’s nothing quite like a little holiday competition to get everyone excited this time of year. The AC faculty and staff have come together to decorate doors and trees not only to win prizes, but to spread joy and cheer throughout the campus. The department doors and trees will be judged and the champions will win great prizes such as a highly-coveted trophy and breakfast with the college president.

1st Place

Dental Hygiene

Tree of Dental Wonder

They won a delicious breakfast with Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart.

2nd Place

Advocacy & Resource Center

Tree of Alice in Wonderland

They won a pizza and dessert lunch.

3rd Place

Nuclear medicine, Radiography, and Sonography program.

Tree of medicine

They each won a $5 Palace Coffee gift card

Check out all the holiday spirit at the Washington Street Campus, here: