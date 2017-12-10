Panhandle PBS to host Vietnam War exhibit:

By Stevi Breshears:

To continue remembering the Vietnam War, Panhandle PBS will be hosting The Wall That Heals from Wednesday, Dec 6 to Sunday, Dec 10.

The Wall, which is a replica of the Vietnam Veteran’s memorial in Washington, D.C., will open for the public at 7 p.m. near the gazebo at John Stiff Memorial Park. The Wall and its accompanying mobile education center will be open 24 hours a day.

A welcome ceremony and closing ceremony will be held and open to the public. In addition to these events, tours for middle school, high school and college students will be held on Dec. 7 and 8.

During these tours, students will learn about the Wall, as well as the Vietnam War. Tours can be scheduled with Cullen Lutz at (806) 371-5479.

The Wall That Heals serves as a place for people to honor and remember those who served in the Vietnam War and also learn about the war.

The Wall will be constructed and removed by volunteers from the area and more than 100 volunteers (including Vietnam veterans) will be helping visitors as well as guarding the Wall.

The hosting of The Wall That Heals is a part of Panhandle PBS’ Crossing the Divide: The Texas Panhandle Vietnam War Project surrounding the Ken Burn’s documentary.

The wall will be available to the public until 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.