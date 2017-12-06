Finals frustrate:

By Emily Hernandez:

The holidays are nearing and so is the end of the fall semester for college students, which can include study burn-out and one of the scariest F-words known to students, some may even shudder at the sound of it, finals. Students’ stress levels may be at an all-time high during this time, so how do students cope with it all?

“I cope with stress by eating food, taking a break away from studies by going to hang out with my boyfriend, going to the nail shop or going to get an eyelash fill and also by self-motivation,” Adazia Lewis, a nursing major, said.

Finals play a vital role in the majority of college students’ stress and GPA. Many students will also experience study burn-out sometime throughout their academic careers. According to Albert Einstein College of Medicine, study burn-out can be characterized by symptoms such as intellectual exhaustion, long-term fatigue, lack of motivation, reduced ability to absorb information and a decline in academic performance. It is important to deal with these symptoms early, as they will only get worse as time passes.

“What works best for me is to tell myself that at this stage in life, school isn’t optional, it’s my full time occupation and I have to tough it out no matter how burnt out I feel. The only thing I know to do is push through and know that I’m making the people who care about me proud,” Daniel Smith, a history major, said.

Several websites regarding college share that students can deal with study burnout and stress with time management, exercising, eating and sleeping well, breaks, being realistic and seeking help. Short breaks can help students recharge and prevent burnout. It can also help students work better for longer. Study groups, shared meals or just working next to friends are also good ways to stay social and get the needed peer support.

“I just have to focus on my goals and where I want to be in life. If I want to get school totally off my mind, I’ll go work out,” Nathan Martinez, a surgical tech major, said.

As finals season approaches, many professors and medical directors recommend college students to get an adequate amount of sleep as this may improve test scores and academic performance.