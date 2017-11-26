Texas Panhandle Vietnam Project features art, film, lecture at AMoA:

By Mackenzie Farmer

The Amarillo Museum of Art currently has three Vietnam exhibits by four artists on display until Dec. 30. The exhibits are in partnership with the Texas Panhandle Vietnam Project, a community-wide initiative to promote the Ken Burns and Lynn Novick film, “The Vietnam War.”

The three exhibits on display are “A Shared Experience” by Anh-Thuy Nguyen and Du Chau, “The Soul of Vietnam: a Portrait of the North” by Lawrence D’Attilio and “Remember Me” by Larry Collins.

“The music and culture of ‘the Sixties’ (roughly from 1963 to 1975) is impossible to understand without some knowledge of the Vietnam War and its effect,” said Mark Morey, art history instructor.

Each exhibit shares different point of views on the Vietnam War, life after the war and the rapid development of this Southeast Asian country.

“I understand that this era is as remote to my Amarillo College students now as World War I was to me, but I have also learned, in 40 years of studying and teaching art history, how inescapable that war was in understanding the culture of Europe and America between the world wars. The same holds true of Vietnam,” said Morey

AMoA also hosted a film and lecture event. The film, ‘M.I.A.’S on Tiger Mountain’ by filmmaker Norman Lloyd was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 in 3rd floor library. The lecture with D’Attilio will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 in the first floor gallery.

“Everyone should come see these fascinating exhibits that touch on several aspects of Vietnam,” said Stephanie Bybee, marketing and events coordinator.

AMoA is free admission for all and is located at 2200 South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus. It’s open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 1-5 p.m. For additional information visit www.amarilloart.org.