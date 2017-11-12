New DJ seeks local artists:

By Drake Hutton:

The Indie Show, an FM90 program that celebrates experimental and not widely known artists, features a new DJ this school year. Joseph Hansen, a mass media major, has taken over as the host of this specialty block show.

As a senior at Tascosa High School, Hansen already knew he was interested in the radio and television field. He was able to shadow the student music director, which led to him landing a spot doing the Top 9 at 9 on Wednesdays. After taking some time off, he ran into the outgoing Indie Show host, Micah Smith. “She asked me if I wanted to the show and I said yes,” Hansen said.

The show is a good fit for Hansen due to his commitment to helping unknown artists gain exposure. “The Indie Show is way to introduce people to new artists,” he said. Hansen noted that the Indie Show is the most experimental area of the station’s programming. The show tries to introduce artists they believe are good who just don’t get the recognition that others might receive.

The Indie Show also features local music, such as Draven Cruz, Machinesix and many others. “I believe that this is what makes it special,” Hansen said.

Hansen is always on the lookout for new local music and all he would need to play an artist’s music is a flash drive or CD. He hopes to pursue a career in music journalism. He’s always wanted to interview artists and write profiles and album reviews. Hansen won honorable mention for one of his reviews last spring at the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association convention.

Hansen said he has many favorite artits. Some of the top contenders are The Growlers, Banes Word and Yellow Days. He said he hopes that Yellow Days puts out an album soon. “Their singles have been blowing my mind.”

The Indie Show airs Thursdays from 8 to 10 p.m. on FM 90, Amarillo College’s Cutting Edge, at 89.9 FM on the radio dial or streaming live online at kacvfm.org.