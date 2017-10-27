“Trick ‘r Treat” captures Halloween spirit:

By Luke Balderaz:

Pumpkins, falling leaves and a chill in the air. These short phrases conjure up images of excitement and nostalgia for the Halloween holiday. If you ever feel the need to feel the Halloween spirit any time of the year then look no further than Michael Dougherty’s “Trick ‘r Treat.”

“Trick ‘r Treat” is an anthology horror film that captures the Halloween spirit perfectly with five masterfully interwoven stories. Since the movie’s release in December 2007, it has developed a deserved cult following and has received critical acclaim even without a wide theatrical release. The film has been on my personal Halloween movie watch list since its 2009 DVD release and it is how I start off the Halloween season every year.

Death by lollipop, a serial killer principal, bullying teens taking a prank too far and a Halloween scrooge being visited by a very special trick or treater. What’s not to love? “Trick ‘r Treat” is not only perfect for the Halloween season but for any time of the year. If you have an hour and a half free then make sure to treat yourself.