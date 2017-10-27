Career search starts here:

By Carter Hall:

Students looking for a job or internship, struggling to create a resume or cover letter or worrying about upcoming job interviews have a place at Amarillo College.

The Career Center, located in the Washington Street Campus Student Service Center, provides help with interviews, cover letters and resumes. “We are here to help students and alumni with everything about careers,” Mitch Parker, director of career and testing services, said.

One of the Center’s main goals is to help students find jobs related to their majors while they are still in school.

Students who have jobs on campus benefit from more flexible schedules. They can complete homework, study for tests, or even get ahead on their schoolwork when time permits during work hours because their employers understand the importance of school. For students wanting to know the ins and outs of getting a job, the Career Center is available to help them achieve their employment goals.