JD Souther to receive Distinguished Alumni Award:

By: Mackenzie Farmer

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, Amarillo College officials will award songwriter JD Souther with the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award. Following the presentation of the award, Souther will perform at AC’s Concert Hall Theater.

Souther is an influential songwriter who attended AC in 1965 and 1966. He has written and co-written several songs for Eagles such as “Heartache Tonight,” “New Kid in Town” and many more.

“JD Souther is one of the most celebrated songwriters of his generation,” Camille Nies, associate professor of music, said.

Nies said that Souther credits the AC music professor who taught him music theory and composition for providing the tools to embark on his career path.

“It is important for students to understand that their formal academic music study will make them better musicians and composers no matter what style of music they want to focus on in the end,” said Nies

Souther was also inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2013, is Grammy-nominated and is an actor.

“I am excited that he is being given this award because he has been successful with what he loves to do,” Mark Hutson, a speech instructor and music-lover, said.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $25 at the AC Foundation office on the second floor of the College Union Building on the Washington Street Campus, or by calling (806) 371-5924. Proceeds will support the AC music department. To learn more about Souther and listen to his music, go to https://www.songhall.org/profile/jd_souther.