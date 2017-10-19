College Radio Day brings back former DJ, theme showcases local voices in community:

By Savannah Tarbet:

Jack Light, former FM90 announcer, stopped by the radio station Oct. 6 for College Radio Day. Conceived in 2010 to celebrate the important contributions of college radio, College Radio Day aims to raise both awareness and audience for the numerous college radio stations that operate worldwide.

This year’s theme was “Passionately Vocal, Seriously Local.” Throughout the day former student announcers returned to 89.9 to share memories on the air. Dr. Lowery-Hart, AC president also did a live on-air interview.