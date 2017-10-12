Stricter gun control laws, enforcement could save lives:

By Claire Ekas:

In case you haven’t seen the news recently there has been yet another mass shooting in America. On Sunday, Oct. 1, a gunman rained fire on the concert goers of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At least 59 people died and more than 500 people were injured in the attack, making this the deadliest mass shooting in America, for now.

Every time this happens I can’t help but wonder why our country has yet to take action on gun control. The solution seems so simple; adopt a longer waiting period for buying guns with a more thorough background check and crack down on illegal gun trade.

Our country needs to realize that there are people out there that either have too violent of a past or are too mentally unstable to have access to deadly weapons.

I believe stricter gun laws and maybe even a mental stability test would help reduce mass shootings and keep guns out of the hands of people who don’t need to be in possession of one in the first place.

I also feel that it’s unnecessary for anyone to have access to bump stocks that convert a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic weapon.

When mass shootings occur, it seems as though no one wants to talk about what we can do as a country to fix this major issue. People say it would be disrespectful to the families of the victims to talk about gun control.

If someone I loved was killed because of a mass shooting, I would want to know what preventative measures were being put in place to make sure this didn’t happen again.

If we truly want less frequent mass shootings, then we must take action. We must create stricter gun laws and make illegal gun trade on the black market nonexistent.

If we want to stop seeing innocent people being murdered because of guns, then we must speak up and demand that our government take real action and make some changes.