By Lyndsee Cantly:

As the night rages on and many slip into their beds, preparing for the next day, Jaden Delgado, 20, works tirelessly, studying for an upcoming test for one of her many classes.

“Getting an education is very important to me because I want to be able to succeed and enjoy life,” Delgado, a radiography major, said.

While many concentrate on millennials and their love of avocado toast and distaste for buying homes, millennials are concentrating on powering through higher education and low paying jobs with the hope of a better and more meaningful life.

“I’ve worked both fast food and retail and it’s not something I like doing. It’s exhausting and the pay is horrible,” Delgado said.

The reality of the situation, Delgado explained, is that many millennials have the need and want for better pay and opportunities but it’s no longer easily accessible without a degree.

She’s not wrong, according to “The Washington Post,” college degrees are now becoming a necessity for even basic entry-level jobs.

“I want to be able to buy what I want, whenever I want it and live comfortably, so I’m actively pursuing my degree,” Delgado said.

Delgado also noted that she feels more compelled to work hard when considering her humble beginnings.

“I grew up in a family that struggled, and I don’t want to struggle,” she said.

Delgado said that the possibility is always in her mind and only gives her more incentive to finish her degree.

She also said that being a millennial student had many benefits to it as well.

“I love that we have a lot more tools and resources offered to us in this age,” Delgado said.

“Technology gives me a chance to work faster and more efficiently than I probably could on my own. For example, I can take notes and use flashcards on my phone.”

“Even with the help from technology, I still work very hard to keep up my grades,” Delgado said.

Delgado’s mother, Gina Thrower, seemed to agree. “She’s a very good student, she studies and works hard and takes a lot of naps in between,” said Thrower.

“I’m proud of all of her accomplishments so far and for her making it this far,” she added.

Delgado is currently on her last year of her degree in radiography and is looking to finish strong with flying colors.

“I want to be able to do whatever I want in this life and I’m going to do whatever it takes to be on top,” Delgado said.

Delgado is driven to succeed despite any obstacles. Nothing will stop her from achieving her dreams.