Events, festivities honor Hispanic Heritage Month:

By Emily Hernandez:

Hispanic Heritage Month festivities kicked off Sept. 15 and Amarillo College and local groups have plans to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of those who came from the Hispanic and Latino descent.

“I think Hispanic Heritage Month is important because it gives recognition to all Hispanics and we bring to America,” Stephanie Perez, a radiography major, said. “We show people new things and we learn new things about ourselves and our culture. It is important because from generation to generation, certain traditions are passed down to celebrate our history.”

Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, the AC diversity committee and legal society will hold “Lunch ‘n Learn” panel discussions about DACA and the Dream Act. The panels will be at noon on the first floor of the Ware Student Commons.

“To me, Hispanic heritage is a way of life,” Jasmine Castaneda, a biology major, said. “It’s my culture and what I come from. Being Hispanic has shaped me into who I am in every aspect. From morals, expectations, all the way to customs and food choice. Hispanic heritage is something to embrace and be proud of.”

Oct. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., there will be a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at the Oeschger Mall. Entertainment and snacks will be provided.

Oct. 5, Amarillo’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has planned “Flavors of Amarillo and Mariachi Festival.” The festival will feature a variety of restaurants, entertainers and live music.

Los Barrios de Amarillo, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and LULAC will be hosting a luncheon Oct. 11 to recognize the contributions Hispanic citizens have made. The event will feature a keynote address by J.E. Sauseda, a longtime lawyer and activist.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is significant because it embraces the diversity of our country that the United States was founded on so long ago,” Frankie Martinez, a business administration major, said. “I can take pride in my heritage, my culture, my background, and most of all my country.”

America began recognizing Hispanic culture in 1968. The observation became law in 1988.