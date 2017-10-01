Flag football kicks off new season:

By Nathaniel Montoya:

The leaves are changing and the weather is getting slightly colder, which means it’s time for flag football. It all began Thursday, Sept. 7– another season of intramural flag football with teams competing to be in the top two and earn a trip to Dallas to go up against some of the best in the country.

“I expect a lot of participation,” Trent Oneal, intramurals specialist, said. “We already have more teams than last year. Over 99 students finished last year and we are well above that number this year.”

Oneal said games will take place every Thursday. He said he looks forward to some competitive games and some of the players agree with him.

“I’m expecting good competition from other teams,” said Dylan Smith, a business administration major. “I just want to have fun and be one of the teams to go play in Dallas.”

Oneal said the intramural league can be a great place for students to make new friends and establish a new hobby.

Nich Hughes, an education major, said, “I’ve always had a love for the game and intramurals gives me a chance to play outside the realm of normalcy.”

Smith said he’s been eagerly waiting for the beginning of the new intramural season to start.

“After last season I couldn’t wait for the next. I love playing and competing,” Smith said.

Hughes also said he likes the competitive side of the league.

“I think it’s a really good time and a really good experience. If you get into it you’ll get rewarded with the hard work you put in.”

Although many people might think running an intramural league with so many students would be hectic and stressful, Oneal doesn’t look at it that way.

“It has been the best experience of my life. To be involved with these students and do my passion of sports and fitness. I couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said.