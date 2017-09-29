New keys join AC’s music fleet:

By Christina Torres:

Amarillo College has welcomed two new instruments to campus. Imported from the Los Angeles Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co. showroom this summer, two pianos were were purchased with funds given by an anonymous donor to help replace key instruments in the school’s piano fleet.

“These are instruments of the highest artistic quality with a responsiveness to theplayers that maximizes the efforts of a great artistic performer,” Camille Nies, department chair of music, said.

According to Nies, the pianos’ responsiveness helps train players as they advance in their levels.

“It is such a joy to play on these instruments, which makes everyone want to practice more,” Nies said.

The two Shigeru Kawai pianos were selected by Dr. Diego Caetano, assistant professor of music. The approximate cost of the instruments was said to be around $100,000.

“They are the perfect size for the studio and provide a very big sound that would fill a whole hall,” Caetano said.

According to the Shigeru Kawai website, these pianos are considered to be more than

just instruments. They are partners in the pursuit of musical dreams.

“They were built for ease of expressive playing and both have beautiful tones throughout the keyboard,” Nies said.

Many of the students who have played on the instruments can agree that they are more than satisfying.

“The sound quality is jaw-dropping. They’re so beautiful and make me sound amazing,” Adreonna Armstrong, a music major, said.