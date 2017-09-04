The Success Center:

Amarillo College’s Success Center, located on the third floor of the Ware Student Commons offers advising to assist students on deciding which course level is best suited for them, as well as TSI quick reviews determine students’ appropriate placement and movement through developmental courses at Amarillo College.

TSI quick reviews are available Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30a.m.-12:00p.m. and Advising is available Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments for reviews can be made at 806-345-5542 and appointments for advising can be made at 806-371-5913.