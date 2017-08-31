Amarillo College’s tutoring center, located on the first floor of the Ware Student Commons, room 113 is free and open to all students regardless of their academic level and offers one-on-one tutoring (upon request) in accounting, economics, history, government and other courses and help with study skills.

The tutoring center is available Monday-Friday during regular hours and appointments can also be made by phone at 806-371-5421.

If you find yourself needing help but cannot make it to campus, Amarillo College’s Smarthinking online tutoring can help. Smarthinking is free and open to all students with internet access. Smarthinking includes trained tutors in the following subjects: mathematics (basic math through Calculus, including Bilingual Math), Biology, Intro to Human A & P, Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Physics, Economics, Accounting, Intro to Finance, Statistics, Spanish and Writing. Smarthinking is available 24/7 and provides students with the ability to live-chat with a tutor, submit writing, for any course, and receive a critique within 24 hours and to email a question and receive a response from a tutor in any subject.

To access Smarthinking all students have to do is login to AC Connect and create a Smarthinking account.