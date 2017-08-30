The Counseling Center:

Amarillo College’s Counseling Center, located on the second floor of the Student Services Center provides free and confidential 45-minute counseling sessions by appointment to assist students with any concerns they may have. Prior to their first session students must print and complete the New Client Information Form and bring it to their appointment where a trained counselor will talk to them about their concerns and assess the best way to help them.

Any follow-up appointments are set by students, and if a student must cancel they must do so 24 hours in advance or it will be considered a no-show and two no-shows give counselors the right to deny a student of service. To schedule an appointment students must call 806-371-5900.