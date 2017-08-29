Upcoming Events and Activities:

Aug. 29
Board of Regents meeting, 5:45 p.m.
Palo Duro Room of the CUB.
Aug. 30
Club Fair, at the clock tower, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 31
Club Fair continues, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Sept. 2
Yellow City Sounds Music Festival: free performances Memorial Park, 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Sept. 4
Labor Day holiday, campus closed.
Sept. 6
SGA Prospective Member Party
noon, CUB Basement
Sept. 7
Intramural flag football season begins.
Sept. 8
General Assembly
11:30 a.m. college closed
Sept. 11
SGA Elections
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the clock tower.
Sept.12
SGA Elections continue
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the clock tower.
Texas Tech University Transfer Fair
Ware Student Commons first floor atrium
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Sept. 21
Fall Fest
11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the clock tower
free food, games and activities.
Sept. 26
West Texas A&M University Transfer Fair
Ware Student Commons, room 100
9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
