Upcoming Events and Activities:

Aug. 29

Board of Regents meeting, 5:45 p.m.

Palo Duro Room of the CUB.

Aug. 30

Club Fair, at the clock tower, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 31

Club Fair continues, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 2

Yellow City Sounds Music Festival: free performances Memorial Park, 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sept. 4

Labor Day holiday, campus closed.

Sept. 6

SGA Prospective Member Party

noon, CUB Basement

Sept. 7

Intramural flag football season begins.

Sept. 8

General Assembly

11:30 a.m. college closed

Sept. 11

SGA Elections

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the clock tower.

Sept.12

SGA Elections continue

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the clock tower.

Texas Tech University Transfer Fair

Ware Student Commons first floor atrium

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Sept. 21

Fall Fest

11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the clock tower

free food, games and activities.

Sept. 26

West Texas A&M University Transfer Fair

Ware Student Commons, room 100

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.