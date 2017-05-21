The English Department has a copy of Joe F. Taylor’s _The AC Story: Journal of a College_, which states on page 7, “The colors, blue and grey; the name of the athletic teams, the Badgers; names of the annual and the newspaper, _Palo Duro_ and _The Ranger_, were all selected in the beginning weeks of the College.”
Enjoyed the quiz! But … I think the official AC colors may be blue and gray, not blue and white. I don’t have the AC history book handy to look it up.
You have a great memory, Mike!
We need someone to write an updated AC history…. someone retired…