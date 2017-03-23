Student Speak | Skipping class

Yes, we can usually get the most out of our investment in educatiopn by maximum participation, but students are the customers and should attend class as often as is required to meet their own educational objectives. Sometimes instructors run the classes to meet their own agendas and for their personal convenience, not the students’.
